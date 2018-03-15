Asuncion, Mar 14 (efe-epa) - The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Wednesday recommended macroeconomic and fiscal stability policies in Paraguay to sustain economic growth, during a talk in Asuncion.
"Macroeconomic, fiscal and financial stability policies, reducing inequalities, eradicating corruption and focusing on youth development and the inclusion of women. Those would be my recommendations," Christine Lagarde said at a public meeting at the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP).