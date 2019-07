Photo showing International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 24, 2019. Lagarde announced on July 2, that she has been nominated to head the European Central Bank, thus opening a battle to find a replacement for her at the IMF. EFE-EPA/ Fazry Ismail

The imminent departure of Christine Lagarde from the International Monetary Fund, which she has headed since 2011, opens a complicated battle to find someone else to head the organization, a key entity in the international financial system.

"I am honored to have been nominated for the Presidency of the European Central Bank," Lagarde said in a statement.