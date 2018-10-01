International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde addresses the body's annual organization in Washington on Oct. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Stephen Jaffe FMI - Editorial Use Only - No Sales

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said Monday that the current situation of protectionist policies unleashed by the US has begun to have an effect on the global economy, slowing its growth, according to IMF forecasts.

"A key issue is that rhetoric is morphing into a new reality of actual trade barriers. This is hurting not only trade itself, but also investment and manufacturing as uncertainty continues to rise," said Lagarde in a speech at IMF headquarters in Washington.