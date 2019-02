Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee (C) visits the new Kwai Chung Garden of Remembrance in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, China, Jan.22, 2019 (issued Feb.1, 2019). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Remembering loved ones at a virtual cemetery that shows the favorite place of the deceased, far from the skyscrapers of Hong Kong, or converting their ashes into works of art are some of the inventive solutions for a city where the dead and living jostle for space.

For generations, people in Hong Kong have continued family traditions to honor the dead, fighting for the best spots to bury them in the hills or next to the sea, or spending small fortunes on jade urns or elaborate formal ceremonies.