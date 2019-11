A couple sitting at a park are silhouetted against cranes at the Port of Singapore Authority's (PSA) Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Men walk past the logo of Italian luxury brand Versace at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A couple gesture while pictured against the skyline of the financial district in Singapore, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A free trade agreement that takes effect on Nov. 21 between the European Union and Singapore will put EU-based businesses closer to one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

The deal is evidence that the EU is accelerating trade deals across Asia while the US withdrew from the now-defunct Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). EFE-EPA