A handout photo from APOPO shows handler So Malen and African giant pouched rat Magawa, who won PDSA’s Gold Medal for his bravery and duty to detecting landmines in Cambodia on Sep. 25, 2020. EFE/HANDOUT/APOPO

A landmine-detecting rat in Cambodia on Friday became the first to be given a prestigious award for bravery and devotion to duty.

The five-year-old African giant pouched rat named Magawa was presented with British veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals’ Gold Medal, the animal version of the George Cross (which has previously gone mostly to dogs) for his "life-saving devotion to duty, in the location and clearance of deadly landmines in Cambodia." EFE-EPA