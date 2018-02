A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) shows a general view of a landslide site in Brebes, Central Java, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN DISASTER MITIGATION A HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) shows residents gathering near the landslide site in Brebes, Central Java, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN DISASTER MITIGATION A HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least five people were killed and 15 others reported missing after a landslide Thursday hit a terraced slope of a rice field on the Indonesian island of Java as search and rescue efforts for survivors were underway, official sources reported.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said on Twitter that five people were killed and 14 others injured while 15 people were reported missing.