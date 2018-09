A rescuer sits on a rock at the site of a landslide in Naga City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Rescuers recover bodies of landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu province, central Philippines on Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A woman cries beside the coffin of a relative who was a landslide victim in Naga City, Cebu province, central Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA IMAGES REISSUED WITH ALTERNATIVE CROP AND POST PROCESSING

The bodies of 29 people were found Friday following a landslide in Naga City on Cebu island in the Philippines.

Police and emergency service personnel were digging through soil and rocks to locate at least 50 people who remain missing, after the landslide struck a village early on Thursday, an efe-epa journalist reports.