A Congolese mine worker carries gold rich earth out of pit for water processing in Chudja, Ituri province in the east of the Democratric Republic of the Congo, on June 18, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/MARC HOFER

At least 37 miners have been killed in a landslide that buried a gold mine in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities told EFE on Friday.

The Misisi gold mine collapsed last week after days of heavy rains in the Fizi region.