Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hold placrds reads in Hindi 'one more time Modi government' as they celebrate after the BJP's potential win in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) felicitated by the party president Amit shah (L) and senior leader Rajnath Singh (R) at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures a victory sign at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

India's prime minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday was confirmed as the winner of general elections by a landslide.

Modi has won 290 seats out of a total 542, 18 more than the 272 seats needed to secure an absolute majority. The BJP is also leading in another 13 constituencies.