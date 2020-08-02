Rescue workers search for a missing firefighter who was swept away in a flash flood, caused by heavy rain, in Chungju, South Korea, 02 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Torrential rain that lashed central South Korea on Sunday caused flooding and landslides that have left at least five dead and seven missing, and forced the closure of roads and railway lines.

In Chungju, about 100 kilometers southeast of Seoul, two landslides, including one which sparked a gas explosion, killed two women aged 56 and 76, while authorities were searching for a 29-year-old firefighter who had been standing next to a stream to check swollen waters when the ground collapsed and he fell in, Yonhap agency reported. EFE-EPA