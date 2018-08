A Lao child is helped by Thai rescuers to evacuate from a flooded area caused by the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam's collapse at a village in Sanamxai, Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Lao villagers stay at a temporary shelter after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, late Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Lao villagers are stranded on a roof of a house after they evacuated floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Two committees have been set up to investigate the Laos hydropower dam collapse last month which killed dozens of people and left thousands homeless, official media reported Friday.

At least 13 villages in southern Attapeu province were flooded on Jul. 23 by the five billion cubic meters of water released by the collapse of a section of the network of dams that Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Power Company (PNPC) was building.