Lao villagers stay at a temporary shelter after the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, late Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Lao villagers are stranded on a roof of a house after they evacuated floodwaters after the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Thai rescuers evacuate Lao villagers from a flooded area caused by the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam's collapse at a village in Sanamxai, Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

The government of Laos will review the safety standards of all hydroelectric projects throughout the country, weeks after the collapse of a dam that left at least 34 dead with some 100 still missing.

The government announced the measure the day before the conclusion of two days of extraordinary meetings held to address the disaster that occurred on Jun. 23 in the southern province of Attapeu, reported official newspaper Vientiane Times.