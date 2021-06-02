A handout photo made available by the Iranian state TV (IRIB) website shows personals standing at largest Iranian navy support ship Kharg in Gulf of Oman, southern Iran, 02 June 2021. EPA-EFE/IRAN STATE TV

A handout picture made available by the Iranian state TV (IRIB) website shows smoke rising from the largest Iranian navy support ship Kharg in Gulf of Oman, southern Iran, 02 June 2021. EPA-EFE/IRAN STATE TV

One of Iran’s largest navy ships has sunk after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Navy announced on Wednesday.