Representatives of different social organizations and movements marched against a Spanish counter-terrorism law in Madrid, Spain, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

Around 40,000 people marched here Saturday to demand the repeal of a counter-terrorism law, the government of Spain's autonomous community of Madrid said.

Many of the participants also demanded a level of pension payouts that ensure a dignified lifestyle for retirees.