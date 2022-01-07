The coronavirus pandemic has made many Mexicans into pastry cooks who are taking advantage of any good opportunity - such as the Three Kings festival - to prepare the traditional "rosca" ring-shaped pastries at home and sell them via their various personal and other contacts, as well as on the social networks.
Large, small Mexican businesses turning out traditional Three Kings pastries
Paulina Fernandez prepares "roscas" - a traditional Mexican pastry - for Three Kings' Day, on Jan. 5, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/Alex Cruz
Paulina Fernandez prepares "roscas" - a traditional Mexican pastry - for Three Kings' Day, on Jan. 5, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/Alex Cruz
Paulina Fernandez prepares "roscas" - a traditional Mexican pastry - for Three Kings' Day, on Jan. 5, 2022, in Mexico City. EFE/Alex Cruz