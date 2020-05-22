The largest donation ever made in the history of Peru, of 126.3 million soles (about 36 million dollars), is being distributed among thousands of families from the poorest and most disadvantaged sectors of the country who are severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The donation was raised during the #YoMeSumo (#IJoin) campaign, promoted by the Credit Bank of Peru (BCP), the largest and oldest in the country, which collected contributions from 73,000 companies and individuals for a total fund of 126,328,717 soles. EFE-EPA