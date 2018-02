A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense shows US Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 'Wolfpack' unloading a CH-53E Super Stallion on the runway at U-Tapao International Airport, in Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2018 (issued Feb. 13, 2018). EPA-EFE/CPL. ANDY MARTINEZ / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Army Pacific Pulic Affairs Office shows Royal Thai Army Sgt. Weerachai Pungsri, a team leader with the 3rd Long Range Patrol Company, 3rd Infantry Division, demonstrating how to prepare a chicken to be cooked during jungle training at Camp Friendship in Korat, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2018 (issued Feb. 13, 2018). EPA-EFE/STAFF SGT. JUSTIN SILVERS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense shows an AH-1Z Viper and a UH-1Y Venom taxing off the runway at U-Tapao International Airport, in Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2018 (issued Feb. 13, 2018). EPA-EFE/CPL. ANDY MARTINEZ / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense shows an AH-1Z Viper preparing to land at U-Tapao International Airport, in Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2018 (issued Feb. 13, 2018). EPA-EFE/CPL. ANDY MARTINEZ / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Thai army along with troops from more than two dozen countries took part in Cobra Gold, the largest military exercises in Southeast Asia, which kicked off Tuesday.

This year 29 countries are involved as participants or observers in the 11-day drills, which will include exercises, courses and programs aimed at strengthening cooperation and regional effectiveness.