Olga Maria Ramirez Alonso presents the fantasy 'El espiritu del extasis' (The spirit of ecstacy) during the gala to elect the Queen of the Carnival, at the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Fabiola Bosa Armas presents the fantasy 'Al sonido, ¡Mi tambor!' (To the sound of my drum) during the gala to elect the Queen of the Carnival, at the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Yesenia Sanchez Santana presents the fantasy 'Yo por que no yo?' (Me, why not me?) during the gala to elect the Queen of the Carnival, at the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Cristina Mola, presented the fantasy "24 degrees", in a turquoise costume by Alberto Perez, at the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Erika Echuaca Sebe presents the fantasy 'Volar sin alas' (Fly without wings) during the gala to elect the Queen of the Carnival, at the Santa Catalina Park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Erika Echuaca, who presented her fantasy "Fly Without Wings", was crowned Friday the Queen of Carnival, in Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria.

The Las Palmas carnival this year is themed around "One Night in Rio", and is expected to be an exotic and sensual extravaganza dedicated to the colors of Brazil.