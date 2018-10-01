View of one of the crosses with the names of some of the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas massacre. The city paid tribute to the victims of the massacre on Oct. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/ISAAC BREKKEN

Photo provided by the Las Vegas news office showing people attending the Sunrise Remembrance service to pay tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas massacre on the one-year anniversary of the event. EFE-EPA/Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Office/Obligatory Credit/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the Las Vegas news office showing people attending the Sunrise Remembrance service to pay tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas massacre on the one-year anniversary of the event. EFE-EPA/Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Office/Obligatory Credit/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A view of crosses with the names of some of the victims commemorating the 01 October 2017 attack, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the one-year anniversary of the event. EFE-EPA/Felipe Guerra

Authorities and residents of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday appealed for unity to get past the "unforgettable" deaths of 58 people a year ago today at a huge open-air concert, where a lone gunman opened fire with automatic weapons in what became the largest firearms massacre in recent US history.

"Today we remember the unforgettable. Today, we comfort the inconsolable," said Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval at a ceremony paying tribute to the victims on the anniversary of the massacre. "Today, we are reminded of the pain that never really goes away."