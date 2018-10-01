Authorities and residents of Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday appealed for unity to get past the "unforgettable" deaths of 58 people a year ago today at a huge open-air concert, where a lone gunman opened fire with automatic weapons in what became the largest firearms massacre in recent US history.
"Today we remember the unforgettable. Today, we comfort the inconsolable," said Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval at a ceremony paying tribute to the victims on the anniversary of the massacre. "Today, we are reminded of the pain that never really goes away."