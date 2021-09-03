The conservative candidate to the German chancellorship Armin Laschet (CDU) presented Friday the political team that will back his campaign in the three weeks before Germans elect the successor of Angela Merkel.
Laschet unveils political team as Germany election draws near
(L-R) Barbara Klepsch, Joe Chialo, Armin Laschet, Silvia Breher, Friedrich Merz during the presentation of the so-called 'future team' of the CDU Germany in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL
Armin Laschet (C), top candidate for chancellor of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) political party and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, during the presentation of the so-called 'future team' of the CDU Germany in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL
Former CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (L) and Armin Laschet (R), top candidate for chancellor of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) political party and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, attend the presentation of the future team of the CDU Germany in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREAS GORA / POOL
