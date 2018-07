A police helicopter carrying a boy that was trapped in a cave prepare for landing to evacuate him to a hospital, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai nurse walks past a police officer during a press conference on the condition of eight boys after they were rescued from Tham Luang cave, at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows an ambulance carrying one of boys from a youth soccer team to a hospital at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Last two people freed from cave after being trapped for over two weeks

The last remaining member of a soccer team and his coach have been rescued from a cave in northern Thailand, the Thai Navy Seals said on Tuesday.

The two join 11 other members of the Wild Boars soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, who had already been rescued and were receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.