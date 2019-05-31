Dr. David Eisenberg has appointments on Thursday with about 50 patients who want to interrupt their pregnancies in St. Louis. But, for the first time since the United States legalized abortion in 1973, he will not be able to guarantee that his patients can have legal and safe abortions in Missouri.
Eisenberg heads the only clinic still giving abortions in Missouri, a white brick bunker with bricked-up windows and a metal detector at the entrance where each month dozens of women come to interrupt their pregnancies.