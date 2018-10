A Saudi flag flutters near a security camera are seen in front of the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Protesters hold pictures of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The Washington Post on Wednesday published the last article written by Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who disappeared from his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

In the article Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the government of Saudi Arabia, discussed the poor state of press freedoms across the Arab world.