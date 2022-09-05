The last reactor that was still in operation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected after a fire caused by shelling, the Ukrainian state company Energoatom said Monday.
Vienna (Austria), 02/09/2022.- IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a press conference about IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) upon his return from Ukraine, in Vienna, Austria, 02 September 2022.
Enerhodar (Ukraine), 01/09/2022.- A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows members of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ), comprising IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff, at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP), in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2022 (issued 02 September 2022). During several hours of work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the IAEA mission received key information about the situation at the nuclear power plant with explanations from the personnel, said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA delegation. The IAEA mission is 'establishing a continued presence' at the nuclear facility, Grossi added in a statement.