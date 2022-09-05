Enerhodar (Ukraine), 01/09/2022.- A picture taken during a visit organised by the Russian military shows a view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2022. During several hours of work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the IAEA mission received key information about the situation at the nuclear power plant with explanations from the personnel, said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA delegation. Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six power units. The first was put into operation in December 1984, the sixth in October 1995. According to the authorities, recently only the fifth and sixth power units have been operating at 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, including ongoing supplies to Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Vienna (Austria), 02/09/2022.- IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a press conference about IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) upon his return from Ukraine, in Vienna, Austria, 02 September 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Viena) EFE/EPA/MAX BRUCKER

