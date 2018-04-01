A man looks at a burning building after alleged air strikes using white phosphorus in Douma, Syria, on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The Syrian Islamist militia faction Jaysh al-Islam reached an agreement with Russia to evacuate the group's combatants, their families and other civilians from the besieged city of Douma, the last remaining pocket of opposition-held Eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, had agreed to send evacuees from Douma to northeast Aleppo province in northern Syria.