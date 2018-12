Senior officials from the member-states of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) gathered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday for Energy Week 2018. An energy specialist with the Inter-American Development Bank, Natacha Marzolf, pointed out during the opening session that 85 million people in the region do not have access to sustainable ways of cooking their food. Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah-Yañez-Richards

Uruguayan Undersecretary of Industry, Energy and Mining Guillermo Moncecchi told the press that although his country is "preparing very well," his ministry is never complacent. Dec. 10, 2018 EPA-EFE/Sarah-Yañez-Richards

OLADE executive secretary Alfonso Blanco told EFE that a "general overview" will be provided at both the conferences and the meetings regarding the region, adding that the situation of energy access in the area will have a "very important" role. Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah-Yañez-Richards

