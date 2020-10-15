The integrity of electoral rights, creating guarantees for voters and not putting people's lives at risk from the coronavirus are some of the challenges facing Latin America, the region hardest hit by the pandemic and which in the coming months must hold a number of elections amid profound political and social polarization.
LatAm facing challenge of keeping pandemic from infecting elections
Photo taken Oct. 9, 2020, showing a citizen during a voting simulation with biosecurity measures in place in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz