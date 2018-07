Latin American lesbians, gays, bisexuales and transsexuales requesting asylum in the US are finding it more and more difficult to be able to leave "insults and attacks" behind them because of the tightening of this country's immigration policies.

Aaron Morris, an attorney for the New York-based Immigration Equality organization, told EFE that of the 1,650 cases of LGBT immigrants that have been processed nationwide "a third are Latinos."