The executive secretary for the Chilean National Energy Commission, Jose Venegas, speaks with EFE at the Latin American Energy Organization's (OLADE) 48th Ministers' Meeting in Montevideo on Dec. 13, 2018, a meeting attended by assorted Latin American government ministers to discuss regional energy integration. EFE-EPA/Augustina Huertas

Bolivia's deputy minister for planning and hydrocarbon development, Carlos Quispe, speaks at the Latin American Energy Organization's (OLADE) 48th Ministers' Meeting in Montevideo on Dec. 13, 2018, a meeting attended by assorted Latin American government ministers to discuss regional energy integration. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Government ministers from member states within the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) attend the 48th Ministers' Meeting in Montevideo on Dec. 13, 2018, to discuss regional energy integration. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Government ministers from countries belonging to the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) on Thursday backed strengthening regional energy integration and making changes in fuel distribution networks with an eye toward the future.

At the "3rd Energy Week" conference being held all this workweek in Montevideo, Latin American representatives participating in the 48th Ministers' Meeting pushed for strengthening the regional integration platforms for energy as one of the challenges the countries jointly face.