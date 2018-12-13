efe-epaMontevideo

Government ministers from countries belonging to the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) on Thursday backed strengthening regional energy integration and making changes in fuel distribution networks with an eye toward the future.

At the "3rd Energy Week" conference being held all this workweek in Montevideo, Latin American representatives participating in the 48th Ministers' Meeting pushed for strengthening the regional integration platforms for energy as one of the challenges the countries jointly face.