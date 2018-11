ProChile director Maria Julia Riquelme said that the 26 commercial agreements that her country maintains today allow Chile to reach "63 percent of the world's population" during an international seminar where officials from the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance - Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - agreed here Wednesday that Brazil could do more to promote regional economic integration. EPA/EFE

ProColombia director Alejandro Pelaez urged Brazil to expand its economic openness during an international seminar where officials from the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance - Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - agreed here Wednesday that Brazil could do more to promote regional economic integration. EPA/EFE

Peru's Comercial Office economist Percy Sanchez participates in an international seminar where officials from the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance - Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - agreed here Wednesday that Brazil could do more to promote regional economic integration. EPA/EFE

Officials from the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance - Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - agreed here Wednesday that Brazil could do more to promote regional economic integration.

The invitation for Brazil to increase its trade with the Pacific Alliance was made at a seminar in Sao Paulo including officials, business executives and the director of Economic Integration at the Brazilian foreign ministry, Michel Arslanian Neto.