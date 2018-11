MONTEVIDEO (URUGUAY), Nov. 28, 2018: Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez (L) and ICC Labs CEO Alejandro Antalich (R) inaugurated the first laboratory of cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals in Latin America on Wednesday. EPA/EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguay inaugurated the first laboratory of cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals in Latin America on Wednesday.

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez cut the ribbon symbolically opening the lab in the southern province of Canelones, later taking a tour of the facility's interior.