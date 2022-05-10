At least 43 people died early Monday in a new eruption of violence inside an Ecuadorian prison, bringing to more than 400 the number of inmates who have perished in that Andean nation's penitentiary system over the past two years, authorities said.
The Attorney General's Office provided the death toll at the Bellavista prison in the northern city of Santo Domingo, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Quito, making that announcement on Twitter just minutes after Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo had put the number of fatalities at 41.