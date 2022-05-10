Family members of inmates wait on 9 May 2022 outside the Bellavista penitentiary in the northern Ecuadorian city of Santo Domingo for news about their loved ones after a prison fight there left at least 43 prisoners dead. EFE/Jose Jacome

Soldiers guard the Bellavista penitentiary in the northern Ecuadorian city of Santo Domingo on 9 May 2022 after a massive prison fight left 43 inmates dead. EFE/Jose Jacome

A helicopter flies over the Bellavista penitentiary in the northern city of Santo Domingo, Ecuador, after 43 inmates were killed on 9 May 2022 in a massive prison fight. EFE/Jose Jacome

At least 43 people died early Monday in a new eruption of violence inside an Ecuadorian prison, bringing to more than 400 the number of inmates who have perished in that Andean nation's penitentiary system over the past two years, authorities said.

The Attorney General's Office provided the death toll at the Bellavista prison in the northern city of Santo Domingo, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Quito, making that announcement on Twitter just minutes after Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo had put the number of fatalities at 41.