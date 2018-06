(L-R) Kirin Kiki, director Hirozaku Kore-eda, Jyo Kairi, Lily Franky, Miyu Sasaki, Sakura Ando and Mayu Matsuoka pose during the photocall for 'Shoplifters (Manbiki Kazoku)' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hirokazu Kore-Eda poses during the Award Winners photocall after he won the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) Prize for Shoplifters (Manbiki Kazoku) at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda's "Shoplifters," has earned more than 20 billion yen (around $19 million) in the first two weeks of its release, a record for the famous director, the film's distributor confirmed Friday.

The film, which is running in 330 screens of 325 theaters in the country, has led Japanese box office collections in the first two weekends, beating superhero comedy "Deadpool 2" and Ridley Scott's thriller "All the Money in the World," according to website Box Office Mojo.