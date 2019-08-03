The thirteenth round of negotiations on the ceasefire in Syria conflict concluded Friday in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, without concrete developments, although participants highlighted the progress in the formation process of the constitutional committee, one of the main topics of discussion.
In a joint statement published at the end of the Astana Process meeting, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the ceasefire decreed in Syria in 2016, "expressed satisfaction with the progress made on finalization of the composition and the rules of procedure" of the body called on to write a new constitution for the Arab country.