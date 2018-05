(L-R) Participants in the Syrian peace talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a press conference after their meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov (R) talks to the head of the Syrian government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (C), Syria's permanent representative to the UN, during the seventh round of talks on the Syrian conflict settlement in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ILYAS OMAROV

The guarantor states of the ceasefire in Syria - Russia, Turkey and Iran - have confirmed that the next round of high-level negotiations is to be held on May 14 and 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

"In addition to the guarantor states, delegates from the Syrian government, the United Nations and the Syrian opposition have been invited, as well as observers from the United States and Jordan," the ministry said.