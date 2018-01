A Filipino resident carries containers to collect potable water at a fishing village in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino residents take shelter inside a market at a fishing village in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino children living on a low lying area play next to a tsunami warning signage in Bacoor city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Two people have died as a result of tropical storm Agaton which was scheduled to leave the Philippines on Tuesday after causing floods, landslides and evacuations, a week after a separate storm left 240 people dead.

A 64-year-old woman died in a landslide, and a 39 year-old man was killed in a fall, both in Cebu Island, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.