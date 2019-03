People wait outside of their houses during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. The Venezuelan capital and at least 10 of 23 Venezuelan states suffered a new power outage on the same day for unknown reasons. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

Cars are driven on an avenue during a new blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. The Venezuelan capital and at least 10 of 23 Venezuelan states suffered a new power outage on the same day for unknown reasons. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

People walk during a new blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 29, 2019. The Venezuelan capital and at least 10 of 23 Venezuelan states suffered a new power outage on the same day for unknown reasons. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The most recent blackout to affect Venezuela has now lasted at least 14 hours in several states, although electricity has already been restored to most parts of Caracas.

This latest power outage left nearly all of Venezuela in the dark at around 7 pm Friday and still persists in the western states of Barinas, Trujillo and Zulia, local residents told EFE.