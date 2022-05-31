Latin America is at a crossroads of political uncertainty due the democratic erosion and a bulge of socio-economic discontent brought forth by the pandemic, challenges exacerbated by anxieties over the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ perceived growing disinterest in the region.

The Latin America and the Caribbean region was hit harder by the pandemic than anywhere else in the world. Although home to just 8.4% of the global population, it accounted for 32.1% of all reported direct and indirect Covid-19 deaths, which are estimated to stand at 14.9 million according to the World Health Organization.