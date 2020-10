An 04 December 2019 photo of women participating at the Expo Guadalajara convention center in Jalisco state, Mexico, in "Un violador en tu camino" (A Rapist in Your Path), a feminist performance piece that protests violence against women. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

"I woke up and he was sitting on top of me and slapping me in the face with his penis." "He was my teacher and he asked me for nude photos." "He grabbed my hand and made me touch him to feel his erection. I kept saying no."

In Latin America, a region where 60,000 women are killed by men every year, these and other accounts about inappropriate touching, sexual insinuations and intrusive physical approaches have often been disparaged, challenged and ridiculed.