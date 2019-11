Bolivians watch television coverage of the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. Morales confirmed his resignation after almost 14 years in power in a video recorded in an unknown location and after most of his Government cabinet had already resigned. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

President Evo Morales (C) announces on Nov. 10, 2019, in El Alto, Bolivia, that a new presidential election will take place in the Andean nation and the results of the vote held on Oct. 20 will be annulled. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The resignation of Evo Morales as president of Bolivia was described Sunday as "coup d'etat" by several Latin American governments and politicians linked to his mandate, while opposition parties and citizens celebrated in the streets.

Morales confirmed his resignation after almost 14 years in power in a video directed towards Bolivian citizens from an undetermined place and after several resignations in his government. He said he had decided to call new elections. EFE-EPA