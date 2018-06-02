The president of the House of Representatives of Colombia, Rodrigo Lara (3L); the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Omar Barboza (4L); and the president of the Colombian Senate, Efraín Cepeda (R), read a document at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge after the First Meeting of Latin American Congresses about Venezuela, in Cúcuta, Colombia, on Jun. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

A group of Venezuelan representatives met lawmakers from different countries of Latin America in the Colombian city of Cucuta on Friday in efforts to make regional governments and lawmakers pressure the Venezuelan president for "restoring" democracy in his country.

Proposals made by the gathering in a final declaration include denying visas to high officials of Nicolas Maduro's regime allegedly involved in "violating the constitutional order," a measure which, if accepted, would also be applied to members of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly as well as their partners in commercial activities.