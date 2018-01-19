Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program, outside the Capitol, in Washington, DC, United States, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

Protesters demand to put an end to political games and find an immediate, permanent solution for the Dreamers, the undocumented youths who arrived in the United States in their infancy, outside the US Capitol Building, in Washington, DC, United States, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

A coalition of the 45 most important Latino advocacy organizations in the country called on Congress Friday to put an end to political games and find an immediate, permanent solution for the Dreamers, the undocumented youths who arrived in the United States in their infancy.

"It's time to stop playing politics and to start taking decisions that benefit our whole country," Hector Sanchez, president of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda (NHLA), told EFE in a statement given near the Capitol in Washington.