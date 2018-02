Gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany in action at the shootig range during the Women's Biathlon 10 km Pursuit race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier won a second gold medal in biathlon after clinching the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) pursuit on Monday at the Winter Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang.

Dahlmeier had won the 7.5-kilometer sprint on Saturday and has now bagged two gold medals in three days at the Alpensia Biathlon Center.