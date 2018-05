A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on 14 May 2018 shows an aerial view of slow sticky lava flow emerging from a new fissure just over a half mile northeast of the end of Hinalo Street, Hawaii, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An aerial view shows eruptive activity continuing at fissure 17, as lava from that vent advanced roughly a mile, covering property, mainly pastureland, but is now encroaching upon two major thoroughfares, and a number of homes, in Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

An aerial view shows a new fissure erupting near the Puna Geothermal Venture facility, raising concerns about the potential explosions and release of toxic gases, should the lava or magma damage their wells and piping systems in Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

An aerial view shows fissure 17 continuing to erupt, creating wide, a mile long flow of lava that now threatens homes, property, and two major thoroughfares in Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii continues to erupt after having been active for 11 days, triggering several tremors in the area, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reported Monday.

"Eruption of lava continues from multiple points along the northeast end of the active fissure system," the agency said in a statement, referring to the total of 19 volcanic fissures in the area.