A general view of erupting Mount Nyiragongo over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A Congolese woman, carrying possessions on her head, flees from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupts over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Congolese residents of Goma flee from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupts over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Congolese residents of Goma flee from Mount Nyiragongo volcano as it erupts over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The flow of lava from Nyiragongo volcano slowed overnight, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's government reported Sunday morning, after residents of the main city of Goma fled for safety in the dark under a glowing red sky.

Molten lava was reported to have reached Goma's airport and the outskirts of the city of around 2 million people, located about 20 kilometers from Nyiragongo in the Virunga National Park.