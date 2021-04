A view of lava flowing from the Pacaya volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, on Tuesday, 13 April 2021. EFE/Esteban Biba

People gather near one of the streams of lava flowing from the Pacaya volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, on Tuesday, 13 April 2021. EFE/Esteban Biba

Streams of lava from Guatemala's Pacaya continue to flow in the general direction of two villages perched on the slopes of the 2,552 m (8,373 ft) mountain.

More than two months since the start of the latest of Pacaya's 23 documented eruptions over the last five centuries, the Guatemalan government remains without a plan to evacuate the roughly 2,200 inhabitants of El Rodeo and El Patrocinio should it become necessary.