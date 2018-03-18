Photo taken March 14, 2018, showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu (not shown) in Moscow. EFE-EPA/ Maxim Shipenkov

Photo taken March 16, 2018, showing (left to right) the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran - Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov and Mohamad Yavad Zarif, respectively - at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan. EFE-EPA/ Str

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United Kingdom and France of secretly deploying elite military forces in Syria in actions that he branded "direct involvement" by London and Paris in the war in the Middle Eastern country.

"There are special forces on the ground in Syria from the US - they no longer deny it - the UK, France and a number of other countries, Thus, it's not so much of a 'proxy war,' but rather a direct involvement in the war," Lavrov said in an interview broadcast Saturday by public radio and television in Kazakhstan.