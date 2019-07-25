Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in Havana closed ranks with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, and promised to strengthen Moscow's alliance with the Caribbean island and with Venezuela in the face of what he called US "impositions" and "neocolonialist methods."
"We will continue supporting the Cuban people," Lavrov reiterated on at least two occasions during his visit to the communist island to bolster bilateral political dialogue, discuss cooperation between the two nations and evaluate the progress made on agreements signed last November between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel.