Lavrov gives Kim a box for his secrets

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a small handcrafted box, which he said would serve to safeguard his secrets, following the meeting between them in Pyongyang.

After leaving the meeting room, Lavrov showed Kim the box, decorated with images of characters from popular Russian stories.